Новий рекорд Steam — понад 34 млн одночасних користувачів

Ігрова платформа Steam від Valve продовжує зростати в популярності. Вона встановила новий рекорд за кількістю одночасних користувачів. 3 березня о 16:00 за київським часом у Steam було 34 649 583 користувачів онлайн.
100 найпопулярніших ігор у Steam за останні 24 години.
1. Counter-Strike 2 (1,474,396)
2. Dota 2 (705,679)
3. PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (627,348)
4. Apex Legends (465,266)
5. HELLDIVERS 2 (429,446)
6. NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (286,947)
7. Palworld (273,204)
8. Last Epoch (223,801)
9. Source SDK Base 2007 (201,592)
10. Grand Theft Auto V (166,477)
11. Baldur’s Gate 3 (146,223)
12. Wallpaper Engine (122,981)
13. Rust (122,824)
14. ELDEN RING (112,016)
15. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (107,565)
16. Call of Duty (107,124)
17. War Thunder (100,990)
18. Monster Hunter: World (85,752)
19. Team Fortress 2 (78,014)
20. Warframe (75,398)
21. Football Manager 2024 (75,325)
22. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (74,669)
23. Lethal Company (73,240)
24. Crab Game (68,586)
25. Granblue Fantasy: Relink (67,889)
26. Stardew Valley (67,864)
27. DayZ (64,672)
28. Spacewar (61,198)
29. Unturned (60,405)
30. Hearts of Iron IV (58,365)
31. Battlefield V (53,888)
32. Lost Ark (53,586)
33. EA SPORTS FC 24 (52,299)
34. Don’t Starve Together (50,161)
35. Dead by Daylight (49,977)
36. Euro Truck Simulator 2 (49,950)
37. Red Dead Redemption 2 (49,839)
38. Sons Of The Forest (43,919)
39. VRChat (43,180)
40. Enshrouded (41,342)
41. Destiny 2 (40,710)
42. The Sims 4 (40,703)
43. Farming Simulator 22 (40,556)
44. Overwatch 2 (39,977)
45. tModLoader (38,034)
46. Cyberpunk 2077 (37,957)
47. Balatro (37,349)
48. Hero’s Land (37,249)
49. Terraria (37,061)
50. Garry’s Mod (36,357)
51. Left 4 Dead 2 (35,532)
52. Rocket League 35,071
53. ARK: Survival Evolved (34,480)
54. Astral Party (34,330)
55. 7 Days to Die (33,492)
56. Project Zomboid (33,455)
57. Myth of Empires (33,106)
58. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (32,496)
59. Total War: WARHAMMER III (31,372)
60. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (31,267)
61. Geometry Dash (31,151)
62. Street Fighter 6 (30,531)
63. NBA 2K24 (30,363)
64. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (29,398)
65. Deep Rock Galactic (28,916)
66. 雀魂麻将(MahjongSoul) (28,650)
67. FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (28,540)
68. Supermarket Simulator (28,371)
69. Valheim (28,066)
70. PAYDAY 2 (27,911)
71. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (27,654)
72. THE FINALS (26,874)
73. Hunt: Showdown (26,757)
74. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (26,477)
75. MIR4 (26,407)
76. Governor of Poker 3 (26,307)
77. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth (26,170)
78. Dying Light 2: Reloaded Edition (25,544)
79. RimWorld (24,356)
80. Phasmophobia (23,944)
81. Black Desert (23,505)
82. TEKKEN 8 (23,371)
83. Goose Goose Duck (23,341)
84. Europa Universalis IV (22,358)
85. ARK: Survival Ascended (22,098)
86. BeamNG.drive (21,747)
87. Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition (21,659)
88. Sid Meier’s Civilization V (21,652)
89. Forza Horizon 5 (21,422)
90. Nightingale (21,237)
91. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (21,210)
92. SCUM (20,605)
93. Brawlhalla (20,357)
94. Russian Fishing 4 (20,300)
95. Crusader Kings III (20,284)
96. Arma 3 (19,893)
97. Soundpad (19,829)
98. It Takes Two (19,798)
99. The Elder Scrolls Online (19,514)
100. Battlefield 1 (19,503)
Джерело: WCCFTech.
