A new record «Deadpool and Wolverine»: the highest-grossing movie with an R-rating

The superhero blockbuster «Deadpool and Wolverine» from Marvel Studios and Disney has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie in the history of global box office.

«Deadpool and The Wolverine» continues to impress with its box office achievements. As of Thursday, the film’s total gross has reached $1.086 billion, of which $516.8 million came from the U.S. box office and $568.8 million — from the international box office.

The new record holder surpassed the previous leader, — «The Joker», which became the highest-grossing R-rated film in October 2019, grossing $783 million. Interestingly, «Deadpool 2» also had a chance at this title, but its total gross of $785 million included $47 million from the PG-13 version.

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman film reached the billion-dollar mark faster than «Joker», although it should be noted that the latter was not released in China. «Deadpool and Wolverine» also became the second highest-grossing film of the year after «Thoughts inside out 2» from Disney/Pixar.

Yesterday alone, the film added $11.9 million to its total, of which $4.5 million came from the US and $7.4 million — from international distribution.

The leading foreign markets are: The UK ($58.7 million), China ($57.1 million), Mexico ($39.6 million), Australia ($33.2 million), and Germany ($27.3 million). The top ten also includes France, Brazil, Spain, India, and Italy.

The film, directed by Shawn Levy, far exceeded expectations, starting with $444 million in its first weekend of release. The movie has already left behind final fees of both previous parts of the franchise both in the domestic and international markets.

Reynolds also shared the news on social media:

Now imagine if Hugh had done full frontal. With the cowl on of course. #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/ai6tSfVGTM — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 16, 2024

