«12 peacocks, a rhinoceros, and a water fight with sharks»: «Gladiator II» will get special effects that were not possible in the first movie

What happens when you cross a rhinoceros, a shark, and a herd of baboons? You get a movie «Gladiator 2» with VFX. But before releasing the second movie, the director has already started on the third.

About animals and CGI effects in the movie said director Ridley Scott for Total Film magazine:

«I have a mob of 12 carnivorous baboons. Trust me, they are real. And they look real. You’re looking at 12 real baboons and a real rhinoceros, and a massive water battle with sharks in the water in the Colosseum,» Ridley Scott told Total Film magazine.

Thanks to the advancement in video effects compared to «Gladiator» 2000, the sequel not only showcases an amazing menagerie, but also brings to life the idea of a rhino fight that the director had to cancel a quarter century ago.

«Computer technology has allowed us to do things we couldn’t do at first. We wanted to have a rhino in the first movie. I remember talking to the instructors because it was too expensive to do it with just computer graphics, and they explained, among other things, that once the rhino is moving, you can’t stop it,» explains producer Douglas Wick.

What’s more, Ridley Scott is already rushing «full steam ahead» to his next film. The director said that he started writing the script for «Gladiator 3»:

«I have eight pages already. I have the beginning of a very good trail».

Scott hints at the plot and jokes about his failure to return to the Colosseum:

«If it’s «Gladiator 3», I don’t think you’ll ever go back to the arena. But I had to go back to the arena…».

Also, the issue of the magazine that will be released only on Thursday, demonstrates several new images from the movie. They are dedicated to the main character Lucius, played by Paul Mescal, General Marc Acacia, played by Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington’s character.

«Gladiator II» will debut in Ukrainian cinemas on November 14. Then we will see whether the movie has too many special effects and whether there will be hip-hop there.

Source: GamesRadar