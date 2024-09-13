50% cheaper SSDs: Samsung starts production of 9th generation V9 QLC NAND

Samsung has started mass production of the 9th generation V9 QLC flash memory. This means faster, cheaper, and more efficient SSDs.

The company says that the new V9 QLC takes advantage of Can Hole Etching technology to achieve the highest number of layers in the industry (280) with a dual stack design. Leveraging previous experience with 9th generation TLC, the V9 QLC is approximately 86% denser than the previous generation V-NAND QLC. Samsung also utilizes Designed Mold and Predictive Program technologies to increase storage performance by approximately 20% and I/O speeds by 60%.

Power consumption has also been significantly reduced with the Low-Power Design feature. It reduces the voltage that drives the NAND cells and reduces power consumption by 30% or 50% for reading and writing data, respectively.

Samsung plans to apply the 9th generation QLC in a variety of products, from conventional SSDs to UFS memory for mobile phones. Samsung promises the new QLC to cloud service provider customers as server SSDs.

Samsung’s new 280-layer QLC seems to be the best in the industry, with the best density and performance compared to competitors’ solutions. With a storage density of 19.5 Gbps/mm2, the V9 is nearly 50% denser than the next best solution, YMTC’s 232-layer 20.63mm2 QLC. Performance is up to 33% faster than the competition with an operating speed of 3.2 Gbps.

With these improvements, Samsung will be able to make the drives almost 50% cheaper. Performance will also be significantly better, as the V9 QLC will probably perform close to low-cost SSDs that use TLC NAND flash memory.

Sources: Samsung, Tom`s Hardware