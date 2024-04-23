A famous streamer’s dipfake forced a fan to smash his PS4 in exchange for a PlayStation 5 — which he never received

The controversial streamer Adin Ross has a large fan base who are willing to do anything to attract attention — drown a car in a lake or something similar. Ross’s broadcasts are usually accompanied by the promise of a reward for destructive pranks. With the help of a dipfake, the tiktoker managed to mislead his fans.

Tiktoker JohnJam11703 recently posted several videos in which a fake Adin Ross created by AI tricks fans into breaking things. Using the Hugging Face AI repository, the Monkey video chat program, and archived recordings of Ross’s streams, he created a convincing enough clone that people took him seriously.

In one example, he forced a child to throw a PlayStation 4 out of a window in exchange for a new TV and a PlayStation 5. In another, JohnJam11703 convinced another child to smash a TV for the promise of $500. One of JohnJam11703’s most popular videos, posted on April 20, shows the fake Adin Ross promising a child a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and $20,000 dollars if he breaks through his bedroom wall. After getting permission from his mom, the kid did it with a bat. It seems that these children will not get their gifts.

JohnJam11703’s commenters are divided. Some find these pranks horrifying, while others find them funny and educational. It’s amazing how gullible people can be: teenagers will do anything to get noticed by a celebrity. But a lot of material damage was done.

The real Adin Ross didn’t tell Kotaku anything about the impostor created by AI trolling his fans. In February 2023, he himself was permanently banned from Twitch, after which he spoke with Twitch CEO Dan Clancy about lifting the ban. No further developments around the fake streamer have been reported yet.

Source: Kotaku