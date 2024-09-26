A group of women who illegally imported new iPhone 16, AirPods 4 and Apple Watch Series 10 were detained in Lviv region

Women who transported new iPhone 16 disguised themselves for conspiracy and declared one smartphone each — ostensibly for personal use.

Pros data Bureau of Economic Security in Lviv region, the group set up a scheme to illegally supply wholesale consignments of equipment from well-known manufacturers — in addition to Apple, the report mentions Amazon’s liquidation lots, which are usually purchased from third parties in the European Union, the United States, and China.

They planned to sell the illegally transported equipment in retail chains in Lviv region.

The organizers of the scheme employed mostly women for transportation, who disguised themselves and declared one smartphone at a time, allegedly for their own use. They could pass through the checkpoint «Mostyska-Przemysl» 3-7 times per day, carrying from 2 to 7 phones.

During the searches, investigators seized 88 units of iPhone 16 pro/16 pro max, 2 iPhone 15 Pro Max, AirPods 4, AirPods Max and Apple Watch Series 10.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing on the grounds of a criminal offense stipulated by Part 2 Art. 201-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (smuggling of goods).