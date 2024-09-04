A YouTuber who had one faulty Cybertruck replaced with another received a shadow ban on X Twitter

A desperate Tesla Lamar MK fan, whose bad experience with Cybertruck we’ve already written about, began to realize that something had gone wrong when he received a shadow ban on Twitter.

Lamar MK practically adores the Tesla Cybertruck despite the malfunctions of two pickups, one after the other. Now he says that the videos he has been uploading to X Twitter are being suspiciously ignored by viewers, which is indicative of a shadow ban — their hiding on the social network.

«I post all my videos on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and they get a decent amount of views. I post the same videos on X, and they barely get 100 views, it’s like zero reach. Either it’s not like that, or I’m just secretly banned so that I don’t have access. Elon Musk, please fix this».

The blogger has a long history of videos about Tesla cars, with moods ranging from admiration to complaints about the lack of help from the manufacturer. The Lamar MK electric pickup truck had problems with a charging cable that refused to disconnect, sagging ceiling trim, a series of red error messages, and lockups. Tesla was in no hurry to help and kept him waiting for weeks.

As a reminder, recently Tesla replaces Lamar MK with a faulty Cybertruck. Soon after, the replacement also failed.

But the hardships did not interfere with Lamar MK’s fanaticism for the brand. He recently stated: «Cybertruck represents the most significant innovation in technological advancement the world has seen since the iPhone».

Now that it’s clear that Musk’s platform doesn’t want to show his videos, the blogger has questions.

«Given this situation, I question the value of my premium subscription as it does not seem to improve the reach of my posts. My content is performing well on other platforms, so the problem is not the quality or appeal of my videos».

However, when commentators suggested that X Twitter may be hiding accounts that are unhappy with Tesla, Lamar MK again «fought back».

«Personally, I avoid naming people out of respect, but at the same time, I’m actively promoting Tesla and Cybertruck, which honestly makes me feel a little embarrassed. It seems like they don’t like me, lol. Maybe I’m just too honest».

Users advised the YouTuber not to give up and to «go further than». At the same time, they noted that he should be more critical.

