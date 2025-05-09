AI chatbots have only 3% of search traffic, Google is visited 34 times more than ChatGPT

Despite Apple’s claims in court about the loss of traffic by search engines, AI chatbots have a relatively small share of it. Over the year, Google was visited 1.6 trillion times, compared to 47.7 billion for ChatGPT.

According to the report of OneLittleWeb analytical company, AI chatbots have hardly managed to significantly reduce search engine traffic. Between April 2024 and March 2025, the top ten search engines averaged 155 billion visits per month, while the top ten chatbots averaged only 4 billion. Overall, search engines attracted 34 times more traffic than chatbots, but are growing at a faster pace.

The traffic of all chatbots, including ChatGPT, was slightly lower than the total number of visits to Bing alone.

The total number of visits to AI chatbots amounted to 55.2 billion for the year, in which ChatGPT had an 87% share. OpenAI’s bot took the first place with 47.7 billion visits, while China’s DeepSeek and Google’s Gemini tied for second place with relatively small 1.7 billion each. DeepSeek grew the fastest — Gemini’s traffic and ChatGPT has grown by 41% and 67%, respectively, and DeepSeek jumped by 113,007% (however, this is actually an increase from 0).

Overall, chatbots account for only 2.96% of all search traffic.

Naturally, the relatively new technology has seen the biggest growth. The number of visits to AI bots grew by 80.9%, while traffic from search engines decreased by an insignificant 0.51%. Starting from May 2024, the number of visits to chatbots grew monthly, from 3.1 billion in April and May 2024 to 7 billion in March 2025. Interestingly, the year before, from April 2023 to March 2024, the number of visits to chatbots dropped to 2.1 billion in August and increased to 2.9 billion only in March 2024.

The growth of chatbot visits accelerated over the past 12 months, with sharp monthly jumps of 17% and 22% in September 2024 and February 2025. However, many traditional search engines grew more dynamically. The number of visitors to search engines fell to 148 billion in February 2024 and recovered sharply to 161 billion this February. Visits to search engines have been growing steadily since November 2024, when there was a drop to 155 billion.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, May 7, at the Google split trial, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services Eddy Cue announced a significant drop in traffic on company devices through Google’s competition from artificial intelligence tools. Following the announcement, Alphabet’s shares quickly plummeted by 8%. Google has denied a significant drop in traffic, and the statistics provided by OneLittleWeb seem to support its claim.

Source: Wccftech