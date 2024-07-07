Ammunition sold in vending machines in the US — artificial intelligence checks age

In Oklahoma, Alabama, USA, vending machines that sell ammunition have appeared — artificial intelligence checks the faces and documents of customers. American Rounds says it uses artificial intelligence and facial recognition technologies to check the age of customers.

Americans love guns. Half of them say they have a gun in their home, and the U.S. is ahead of every other country on Earth when it comes to the density of weapons from the population (The second most armed country, Yemen, has much fewer weapons). The United States is the only country with more weapons than people. So the appearance of ammunition in the trade is not surprising, although it is worrisome.

The United States has surprisingly few regulations on ammunition purchases, but it does have age restrictions. Federal law stipulates that a buyer must be at least 18 years old to purchase ammunition for long guns such as rifles and shotguns, and 21 years old for handguns.

«Our smart retail automatic ammunition dispensers have built-in artificial intelligence technology, card scanning capability, and facial recognition software. Each part of the software works together to check whether the person using the dispenser matches the scanned information», — the company’s website says.

Currently, automatic ammunition sales are available in six locations in Oklahoma and Alabama. On Friday, a store in Tuscaloosa removed one of the machines after the «legality of the machine was questioned» at a city council meeting. The city’s legal department recognized that the machines are legal as long as they meet the proper zoning requirements. The store said that «removed the machine on July 3 due to a lack of sales by».

Source: Gizmodo