An unofficial Ukrainianization of Fallout New Vegas has been released — not only text, but also graphics and video

Ukrainian text localization of Fallout: New Vegas. The translation from English is 80% complete.

The authors of the mod are Nexus users lora8124 and Val-El. The mod has been tested on EGS, Steam, and GOG versions of the game, and it also works on Steam Deck. The translation has not been tested with other mods, so if you use them, some of the texts may be in English.

On fashion page There are detailed instructions on how to install it, which is not very easy. The status of the translation is also described in detail: it is noted that the graphics elements necessary for the game, the subtitles of the intro video, and the fonts have been translated. The intro is available in 720p, 1080p, and 4K, the first one is included in the archive with the main files, and the rest can be downloaded separately if you wish.

The authors continue to work on the translation and encourage users to join the testing. They ask to send them screenshots of errors in Dicord, as there are only two people working on the translation, and their efforts need help.

