«Another disappointed fan»: HBO boss pokes fun at George Martin for canceling the series «House of the Dragon»

Head of HBO Casey Bloys commented on George Martin’s recent post criticizing the series «Dragon’s Den».

During this year’s «Emmy» Deadline asked Bloys about the chances of «Dragon’s Den» to win statues next year, given that the «fanbase split» in the last season — Casey denied this statement, mentioning a recent post with criticism from George Martin.

«Well, maybe there was one (disgruntled) fan», — Bloys joked. «But the show was very, very good».

As a reminder, in a now-deleted blog post, Martin criticized some of the «toxic changes» in history (including deleted elements of the source material), which may affect the logic of the following seasons.

In a later post, the writer wrote that never finished the book «Winds of Winter», because it had a rather difficult and busy year, in which a lot of attention was taken up by television projects

«Some were good,” Martin said, mentioning The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and Dark Winds and ignoring Dragon’s Den.

Despite all these words, Martin’s working relationship with HBO remains strong. Previously, the writer announced at least 7 television projects from the «Game of Thrones» universe — filming one of them, «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms», already completed while a script is currently being written for the series about Aegon the Conqueror.

