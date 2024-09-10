«Wrote a few pages»: George Martin gives an update on the book «The Winds of Winter» and explains why he hasn’t finished it yet

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

It’s been 13 years since the penultimate installment of the fantasy novel series «A Song of Ice and Fire» was published, and fans still haven’t seen the long-awaited final book «The Winds of Winter». At the same time, George Martin himself has a «fair» explanation for this.

In new post In his blog, Martin wrote that he had a «rough year» that prevented him from working on the book properly: the reason was his involvement in television projects such as «Dragon’s Den» and «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms», as well as personal experiences related to the death of his friend, fantasy writer Howard Waldrop.

«Writing has been hard, and while I’ve written some new pages for both «The Winds of Winter» and the sequel to «Fire and Blood», television projects have «eaten up» a lot of my time. Some have been enjoyable — like «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» or «Dark Winds», but most have been frustrating», — Martin writes.

The last sentence seems to allude to the series «House of the Dragon», which Martin «split» in his previous (now deleted) post. The writer said that some «toxic changes» will break the logic of the next seasons and criticized the fact that some characters were removed from the story.«The Winds of Winter», which concludes the A Song of Ice and Fire» saga, has been in limbo for 10 years. In recent updates, Martin said that wrote about 1000 pages, while there are still 400-500 left.

Meanwhile, the creators of the TV version of the series, the hit series «Game of Thrones», who were left without the source material, came up with an alternative ending themselves that the audience did not like. Later, the showrunners stated that expected a better perceptionwhile one of the main actors, Keith Harrington, claimed that team «just tired».

As a reminder, in addition to «Game of Thrones» and «House of the Dragon», there are at least two series set in Westeros — including «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» (which has already received the first teaser) and the story of Aegon «The Conqueror» Targaryen, which is being written by the author of «Batman» Matson Tomlin.

