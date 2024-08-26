Apple has announced the date of the iPhone 16 presentation

The previous rumors were wrong by one day — Apple iPhone 16 will be presented on September 9. Earlier, many sources indicated that it could happen on September 10.

Apple has officially invited media representatives to the event. The «It’s Glowtime presentation will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park at 20:00 Kyiv time. The presentation will be broadcast online.

Apple is expected to present not only the iPhone 16, but also the new Apple Watch Series 10 (or Apple Watch X) and new AirPods headphones at the event.

According to Apple’s tradition, pre-orders for all the presented devices should start immediately after the event in about an hour or two. According to the latest rumors, a number of countries will see the new devices on September 20.

