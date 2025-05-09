Apple iPhone roadmap is now online

Famous insiders Wayne Ma and Ming-Chi Kuo recently received a lot of information about the development of the Apple iPhone, which can be used to draw up an unofficial roadmap.

Website 9to5mac summarized the available data and presented and described what users can see in the coming years. Earlier, Apple’s head of hardware John Ternus claimed that the current iPhone development plan is «the most ambitious in the history of the product» — it seems that the leaks confirm this.

So, the sources now agree that iPhone 17 2025 lineup has already been determined. It will consist of the basic iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, as well as the new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 17e is expected to be released in early 2026, followed by four more models in the fall:

iPhone 18 Air is the same size as the 17 Air

iPhone 18 Pro — with an angled hole, without a large notch

iPhone 18 Pro Max — larger analog of the previous one

iPhone 18 Fold — the first folding iPhone

In 2027, Apple will allegedly introduce as many as six new phones iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e will appear in the spring — the company will separate the release of entry-level and premium models. Apple’s fall 2027 lineup will be similar to the previous year:

iPhone 19 Air — with a larger screen than its predecessors

iPhone 19 Pro — possibly without a camera notch at all

iPhone 19 Pro Max — the same, but bigger

iPhone 19 Fold — second generation folding smartphone

In general, Apple plans to take two important steps in the coming years: expanding the lineup, dividing it into spring and fall launches, and launching new interesting models that will give impetus to the development of the iPhone. the most significant innovations are the folding iPhone and the true full-screen experience on the Pro models.

The six models, divided into two launches, will help fuel the excitement and more evenly distribute the company’s revenues throughout the year, which traditionally peak in the fall. Over the past few years, iPhone sales have largely stagnated. Apple still sells hundreds of millions of iPhones, but the volumes are barely growing, and the new strategy is designed to change that.