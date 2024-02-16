Apple is preparing an artificial intelligence tool for coding in Xcode (and for consumer applications) to compete with Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot

Apple has expanded internal testing of new generative AI features for its Xcode coding software and plans to release them to third-party developers this year.

Apple is also considering the use of generative AI in consumer-oriented products, such as automatic playlists in Apple Music, slideshows in Keynote, or chatbot-like search functions for Spotlight, reports Bloomberg.

The search update could allow iOS and macOS users to make natural language queries, as with ChatGPT, to get weather forecasts or control functions deep within apps, transmits The Verge.

A few months ago, Apple released an open-source machine learning framework MLX that facilitates training AI models on Apple’s silicon chips, an AI model for editing text into images MGIE, and a prototype tool for animating text descriptions with AI called Keyframer.

Similar to Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot and Amazon’s CodeWhisperer, the programming tool Apple is working on uses a large language model to predict and complete lines of code, as well as potentially write code and test.

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s statements about generative AI have been conservative compared to his Google and Microsoft counterparts, but during an investor call this month he confirmed that more generative AI features will be coming this year.