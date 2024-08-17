Apple TV+ «Dark Matter» sci-fi series has been extended for a second season

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The sci-fi series «Dark Matter» from Apple TV+ will have a second season. This became known a little more than a month after the finale of the first season.

The action-packed fantasy series is based on based on the novel of the same name by Blake Crouch. The series starred Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmy Simpson, Dayo Okenyi, and Oakes Figley.

«Thank you to everyone who tuned in for season one, book fans and new fans, our partners at Apple and Sony, my wonderful producing partner Matt Tolmach, our amazing cast and crew, and the great city of Chicago — you’ve been so good to us. In the process of writing and filming the first season, we discovered that there was so much more to tell, and we’ve only scratched the surface of these characters as they fight to survive and find their way home through landscapes of the mind and distortions of reality. See you in the Box!”», says Blake Crouch.

The writer serves as the series’ executive producer, showrunner and writer, along with executive producer Matt Tolmach and other producers.

The series description reads: «Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor, and family man, is kidnapped into an alternate version of his life one evening as he walks home through the streets of Chicago. The miracle quickly turns into a nightmare as he tries to return to his reality amidst a dizzying landscape of lives he could have lived. In this maze of reality, he embarks on a terrifying journey to return to his real family and save them from the most terrifying, invincible enemy imaginable: himself».

It is not yet known when the second season will be released.

