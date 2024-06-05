Asus has made Thor’s hammer Mjolnir — it’s not a weapon, but a UPS with a charging station function

Marvel made Thor’s hammer very popular, and Asus showed a working model at Computex 2024. It’s not a good idea to attack someone with Mjolnir, but it also has electricity — it’s an uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

While UPSs can be useful for keeping computers and devices running during power outages, they’re not as necessary for most people to think about. The Mjolnir from Asus is designed to get users interested in UPS, and it offers many additional features.

The UPS «Mjolnir» looks like an upside-down Thor’s hammer. In fact, the «handle» — is a flashlight that charges wirelessly when it is on the base. In a dark house during a power outage, it will be useful.

The «Hammer» has four electrical sockets, two 10W USB Type-A ports and two USB-C ports, for 100W and 65W. A digital display shows how much of the 768 Wh full charge is left in the built-in battery, as well as other information about device consumption. Qi-enabled devices can be charged using wireless charging on top.

Asus first unveiled the look of this device in April, when one might have thought it was an April Fool’s joke. But now in Ukraine, power supplies — it’s not funny at all, and Asus’ hammer can come in handy.

Source: Tom`s Hardware