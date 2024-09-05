Asus unveils Vivobook S 15, ProArt and ExpertBook laptops powered by Intel Core Ultra 200V and Snapdragon X Plus

Asus has announced several new laptops for work and content creation based on new Intel and Qualcomm processors. Most of them are Copilot+ PCs.

Asus Vivobook S 15

Asus introduces the new Asus Vivobook S 15 and ProArt PZ13 laptops, which run on the recently announced octa-core Snapdragon X Plus processor. The company emphasizes that these new Copilot+ PCs will be available to customers worldwide.

The Asus Vivobook S 15, «designed for maximum portability», has a slim, minimalist all-metal body with a thickness of 14.7 mm and weighs 1.42 kg. The 70 Wh battery provides more than 19 hours of use and supports Asus USB-C Easy Charge. The laptop has an RGB backlit keyboard with a Copilot key and a large touchpad with gesture control. It has the StoryCube AI application for content creators.

The set of connectors includes USB4, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.1 and a microSD slot. The Wi-Fi 7 wireless network operates at speeds up to 5.8 Gbps. Vivobook S 15 has a 15.6″ 3K 120 Hz Asus Lumina OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and Dolby Atmos audio.

Asus ProArt PZ13

The lightweight 850 kg, 9 mm thick ProArt PZ13 notebook is designed «for creativity on the go». That’s why it’s IP52-rated for water and dust and tested to military standards for durability.

The laptop has two USB4 ports and an SD card reader. The 70 Wh battery provides up to 21 hours of video playback. The 3K Asus Lumina OLED touchscreen supports stylus input.

ProArt PZ13 features AI-powered tools such as StoryCube for resource management and ProArt Creator Hub for workflow optimization. It comes with a six-month membership to CapCut, which offers rich video editing features for content creators.

Asus ExpertBook P5 Copilot+ PC

Asus has also announced the ExpertBook P5 (P5405) business laptop, which belongs to the Copilot+ PC series. It is equipped with a new processor Intel Core Ultra 200V. The laptop has a 2.5K 144 Hz display and weighs only 1.29 kg.

ExpertBook P5 has a «premium» aluminum body. The spacious mouse area optimizes mouse comfort. The processor is cooled by the improved Asus ExpertCool system. The laptop is equipped with Asus AI ExpertMeet, an AI assistant to enhance video conferencing. AI Meeting Minutes serves as an assistant in meetings. AI Translated Subtitles provides translation during communication in different languages and provides «watermark» identification during conversations.

A commercial-grade BIOS compliant with NIST SP 800-155 provides firmware protection. Asus offers a comprehensive five-year support for BIOS and driver updates for better protection. The comprehensive Asus Business Support service package includes on-site repair, technical assistance, and 24/7 customer support.

Asus ExpertBook P1

Asus has announced a new series of ExpertBook P1 notebooks. The P1403 and P1503 models are designed for work in the field of economics. The laptops are available with 14″ or 15″ screen diagonals and Full HD resolution.

The ExpertBook P1 weighs just 1.4 kg. It is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor up to 13th Generation and offers up to 1 TB of storage with SSD RAID support for improved speed and up to 64 GB of RAM. There is a fingerprint sensor and a TPM 2.0 chip for privacy protection. The laptop’s BIOS is protected against firmware corruption.

The laptop is equipped with «a full line of» ports and connectors, arranged so that you can move the mouse freely without interference from cords. The right side of the device is almost completely free.

The Asus ExpertBook P1 comes with the new exclusive Asus AI ExpertMeet app to enhance video conferencing, AI Meeting Minutes, and AI-assisted translation. ExpertBook P1 provides enterprise-grade firmware security that meets NIST BIOS integrity requirements.

Sources: Asus, TechPowerUp