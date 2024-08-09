Boeing delays the moon landing: «unskilled workers and low quality»

According to a new report by the space agency’s inspector general, NASA’s program to develop a new upper stage for the Space Launch System rocket is seven years behind schedule and significantly over budget. In addition to the main conclusion, the report contains interesting information about the project’s main contractor, Boeing, and its poor quality control.

The Exploration Upper Stage, a more powerful second stage for the SLS rocket, which will debut in late 2022, is seen by NASA as a key part of its Artemis program to return humans to the moon. The current plan is to use this stage starting with the second lunar landing as part of the Artemis IV missionscheduled for 2028. In NASA terms, the updated version of the SLS is known as Block 1B.

However, for many reasons, including the lack of readiness of the lunar landers, Lunar Gateway equipment, a new mobile launch tower, etc., NASA is unlikely to meet this date. Now, according to reportThe second stage of the rocket can be added to this list.

«We identified a number of issues that could impede SLS Block 1B’s readiness for the Artemis IV mission, including Boeing’s inadequate quality management system, escalating costs and schedules, and a lack of transparency in Block 1B’s projected costs,» the report, signed by NASA Deputy Inspector General George A. Scott, said.

The report contains surprising details about Boeing’s quality control methods at the assembly plant in southern Louisiana, where the upper part of the missile is made. Federal monitors sent Boeing a huge number of «corrective action requests».

«According to representatives of the NASA Flight Safety and Assurance Division and DCMA representatives in Michoud, Boeing’s quality control problems are largely caused by a lack of aerospace manufacturing experience. The lack of a trained and skilled workforce increases the risk that the contractor will continue to produce parts and components that do not meet NASA and industry standards,» the report says.

The lack of skilled labor led to significant program delays and increased costs. According to the new report, «unsatisfactory» welding operations resulted in fuel tanks not meeting specifications, which directly led to a seven-month delay in the program.

NASA’s Inspector General was concerned enough about quality control to recommend that the space agency impose financial penalties on Boeing for non-compliance. However, NASA Deputy Assistant Administrator Kathryn Kerner refused to do so.

«NASA interprets this recommendation as an instruction to impose penalties outside the contract. The contract already has penalties that create financial consequences for non-compliance with quality control standards».

The report estimates that Block 1B development costs will reach $5.7 billion before its final launch, $700 million more than NASA’s estimate from last December. As for the upper stage, NASA projected development costs of $962 million in 2017. However, the new report says that it will actually cost $2.8 billion — three times more.

However, the increase in costs will not affect Boeing, as the «cost plus» contract covers all Boeing’s costs, as well as the commission. This may explain why the development program, which was originally supposed to be completed in 2021, will likely not be completed by 2028.

In the meantime, the launch system is working great, and there are much, much cheaper upper stages that could be used to put the Orion spacecraft into lunar orbit: for example, United Launch Alliance’s reliable and ready-made Centaur V. With Starship and New Glenn, NASA will soon have two very powerful commercial super-heavy rockets.

