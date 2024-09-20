Buyers’ Paradise: the price of the three-fold HUAWEI Mate XT has risen to $20,000 due to shortages

Initially, the new HUAWEI smartphone was offered at a price of $2800.

The HUAWEI Mate XT — is the world’s first triple-folding smartphone. It features a huge 10.2-inch display that can be rolled out to a thickness of 3.6 mmboasts a massive 5600 mAh battery (more than many non-folding flagships) and offers four cameras with a periscopic lens and 66W fast wired charging (as well as 50W wireless charging).

All these incredible features were packed into a price of $2800, but due to shortages, resellers began selling the smartphone first for $10,000 and then for $20,000, according to Reuters.

Many self-proclaimed HUAWEI fans were also disappointed with the inaccessibility of the smartphone, which was only available for pre-order (this was the case in Beijing, where people stood in long lines). According to Phone ArenaRichard Yu, the executive director of HUAWEI’s Shanghai store, also said that the smartphones were sold out in seconds, while the number of pre-orders for the Mate XT is estimated at millions (HUAWEI did not specify production volumes or availability on the launch day).

Meanwhile, resellers raised prices by 200-300%, with one Shenzhen electronics market selling the Mate XT for 150,000 yuan ($21,290), but of course, few people were in a hurry to buy smartphones at this unrealistic price.

Meanwhile launch of the new iPhone 16 has caused less enthusiasm in China: Apple’s ranking in the country has fallen from third to sixth place in recent quarters due to strong competition from local players and a ban on the use of iPhones in government agencies.