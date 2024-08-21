Coppola’s new «Megalopolis» trailer hits critics and recalls «The Godfather», «Apocalypse Now» and «Dracula»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The new trailer for Francis Ford Coppola’s sci-fi epic «Megalopolis» blames the critics. At the beginning, negative reviews of his previous works, which are now considered world classics, are listed.

The trailer begins with a voiceover saying that «a true genius is often misunderstood». At the same time, the video shows examples of negative reviews of «The Godfather», «Apocalypse Now» and «Dracula». The narrator adds: «One director was always ahead of his time». The film has received mixed reviews from critics and currently has a 53% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The plot centers on architect Caesar Catiline (Adam Driver), who clashes with Franklin Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), the father of his beloved Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), a conservative mayor who is determined to rebuild New Rome after a devastating disaster. The film also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D.B. Sweeney and Dustin Hoffman.

According to some reports, its production cost $120 million and was fully financed by Coppola. The director has been writing the script since 1983, after selling a large part of his wine business.

At Cannes, answering a question about the state of the film industry in the face of self-financing, Coppola said: «I’m afraid that the film industry has become more of a business of people who are hired to fulfill debt obligations, because the studios are in big, big debt. And the job is not so much to make good movies as it is to make sure that they pay off their debt obligations. Obviously, new companies like Amazon, Apple and Microsoft have a lot of money, so it may be that the studios we’ve known for so long, some great ones, will no longer be here in the future».

«Megalopolis» will be released in cinemas on September 27.

