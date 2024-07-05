This Cybertruck does not damage someone’s car and not crash into the wall of the house. Xyber Team has introduced a mini-PC in the form of a miniature Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck with an AMD Ryzen processor.

The Xyber XPC mini-PC was first demonstrated at Computex 2024, and it seemed to be just a concept at the time. But the Xyber Team is putting the XPC into production and will release it very soon. The company has released the computer’s specifications: it will have an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS APU, up to 64 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, and up to 4 TB of M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD — quite powerful for a miniature device.

The Ryzen 7 8845HS is part of the Ryzen 8040 «Hawk Point» chip line, has 8 cores, supports 16 data streams, clock speeds up to 5.1 GHz and 24 MB of combined cache (L2+L3), and TDP of the processor is in the range of 35-54 W. The Radeon 780M video chip contains 12 RDNA 3 computing units with a clock frequency of 2700 MHz.

The design of the small Cybertruck’s body allows you to open all four doors and the trunk, with LEDs imitating headlights. The case has hidden I/O and power buttons. The available connectors are 1x USB 3.1 Gen1 (Type A), 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C with PD 3.0 support, 1x HDMI 2.1 output and an audio jack.

Xyber Team has not yet announced the release date or price of the mini-PC similar to the Tesla Cybertruck. The developer said that the computer has been put into production, so it can probably be expected in the coming months. Registration on the project page in Indiegogo will allow you to get a 10% discount. The PC is likely to be available in a basic and «tuned» version. Taking into account the published configuration, we can expect the price in the range of $650-850.

Source: Wccftech