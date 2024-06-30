During what may have been one of the first direct collisions between a Tesla Cybertruck and another passenger vehicle, the pickup showed that it was indeed robust. The same cannot be said for the well-dented Toyota Camry. The sedan tried to turn left to meet the Cybertruck’s movement, and paid the price.

During the incident, the Tesla pickup barely scratched the bumper and remained virtually unharmed. The Camry was heavily damaged, despite the relatively low speed of both cars. No one was injured in the accident, but it is not known how difficult Toyota’s recovery will be.

At one time, Cybertruck passed crash tests perfectly. Before its release, Elon Musk boasted that it could be the safest truck. Tesla says that the collision is also safer for pedestrians because of the shape of the hood, although it’s hard to talk about safety when a three-ton steel giant is rushing at you.

Despite all the words, the danger Tesla Cybertruck and Toyota Camry collided at low speed — the pickup was almost unharmed, the sedan was very crushed for pedestrians and other road users, which comes from its sharp body, is the reason why it is not sold in Europe. Recently, Elon Musk hinted that Tesla would have to redesign the Cybertruck to be «worse than» to enter the European market next year. It is not clear whether this will mean only rounding the corners or a larger body redesign.

Source: Notebookcheck