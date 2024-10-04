Demand for used cars from abroad: what models do Ukrainians choose?

In addition to 5.7 thousand new passenger cars In September, Ukrainians also purchased almost 17 thousand used cars imported from abroad.

This is one of the lowest figures for this car segment in 2024. It was lower only in January. Compared to September 2023, registrations of used cars imported from abroad decreased by 19%. And compared to August 2024, this figure fell by 34%.

Ukrainians most often import used cars with gasoline engines. They account for 46% of the total number of this category. For comparison, in the segment of new cars, models with gasoline internal combustion engines account for 37%.

The breakdown by engine type in the used car segment in August is as follows:

Gasoline cars accounted for 46%; Diesel cars – 25%; Electric cars – 19%; Hybrids and cars with LPG – 5% each.

The average age of used cars that switched to Ukrainian license plates in September is 9.2 years.

TOP-10 most popular used cars in September:

VOLKSWAGEN Golf – 1018 units; RENAULT Megane – 793 units; SKODA Octavia – 685 units; VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan – 483 units; VOLKSWAGEN Passat – 477 units; NISSAN Leaf – 440 units; AUDI Q5 – 426 units; AUDI A4 – 333 units; TESLA Model 3 – 325 units; NISSAN Rogue – 322 units.

Since the beginning of 2024, 176 thousand used cars have been registered for the first time in Ukraine. This is 19% more than in the same period in 2023.

Source: Ukravtoprom