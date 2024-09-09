Denis Villeneuve confirms work on the script «Dune 3» — film preparations are in full swing

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Work on the third «Dune» movie has officially begun. Denis Villeneuve confirmed that he is working on the script for the next installment.

«It’s in the works, yes. That’s why I won’t be here for long,» the director said at the Toronto International Film Festival when asked about the script. This is the biggest news since earlier this year when it was officially announced that Legendary would be making «Dune 3».

On the back of the success of «Dune: Part Two» this year, the audience is looking forward to the third movie. Earlier in the interview, the director said that the success of the second movie became the driving force behind the sequel.

«When I was shooting the first part and when it came out, it was the end of the pandemic, so I didn’t have the opportunity to contact the audience. So when we went on the tour for the second part, we felt happy and eager to make the movie. It touched my heart when I saw how many people were waiting for the movie and ready to love it,» said Denis Villeneuve.

Not much is known about the third movie yet. The film will be an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel «Dune: The Messiah». The book tells the story of the consequences of Paul Atreides actions.

We can safely assume that «Dune 3» Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh and Josh Brolin will return to their roles. It is not known whether Rebecca Ferguson will appear in the movie, as Lady Jessica is not in the novel Aliya performed by Anya Taylor-Joy will also almost certainly be in the new movie.

At the moment, «Dune 3» has no release date. Although previously Warner Bros. shooting schedule allowed us to make some assumptions.

