Ticket sales for «Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga» fell by 60% in its second weekend — the film’s global box office now stands at $114 million

At the same time, «Furiosa» is still far from profitable, given the film’s $160 million budget.

In the domestic box office, the prequel to «Mad Max» lost the lead to the animated film «Garfield in the movie» and children’s comedy «Imaginary friends» — George Miller’s creation grossed $49.6 million in North America alone (down 59% from its debut, the worst performance of any «Mad Max» film).

The total box office of «Furiosa», collected over two weekends, currently stands at $114 million — the film’s budget was over $160 million excluding marketing expenses, so it is doubtful that it will reach the breakeven point. It is worth noting that «Mad Max: Fury Road» 2015 starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, despite becoming one of the hit action movies, also failed to make a mark at the box office. The film debuted more modestly than the prequel — with $45 million and earned a total of $380 million worldwide. Interestingly, «Fury Road» didn’t even make it into the top 20 grossing films of 2015, according to Variety.

«Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga» — is the fifth installment of the Max Rockatansky franchise, focusing on the backstory of Empress Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. Earlier, director George Miller noted that wanted to «rejuvenate» Charlize Theron for the prequel, but decided not to rely on technology and just find «someone younger» — instead, AI was used to combine the features of Taylor-Joy and the actress who played an even younger version of Furiosa.

In addition to Taylor-Joy, who received only 30 lines in the movie Chris Hemsworth joined the cast of «Furiosa» as the somewhat «degenerate» antagonist Dementus, which was not to the liking of all critics and viewers. However, the film received quite high marks— on Rotten Tomatoes, «Furiosa» has a 90% criticism score based on 343 reviews and 90% from audiences.