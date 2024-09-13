Descent into Hell: Mel Gibson to direct «Passion of the Christ: Resurrection» in 2025

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Mel Gibson to create sequel to «Passion of the Christ». Filming of «The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection» will start in 2025

A long time in the making Mel Gibson movie is finally off the ground. It had a lot of delays, mostly due to script changes, but now it is almost ready to shoot. Production is scheduled to begin in early 2025, most likely right after Gibson will finish with «Dangerous Flight» / Flight Risk.

On September 11, Mel Gibson was seen inspecting the filming location in Malta. The director is in the country on a five-day visit to discuss work with the Maltese authorities at the highest level.

One of the key factors that kept postponing «Resurrection» was the question of what kind of script would be used for the film. Since 2016, Gibson has been hard at work on the script with «Braveheart» screenwriter Randall Wallace — at least six drafts have been written. Last year it was revealed that there are two specific projects, very different, that are being considered.

In April, Wallace confirmed that the script was finally complete, and that Jim Caviezel was apparently going to return to the lead role of Jesus. Gibson has hinted that the sequel, potentially split into two films, will be more philosophical and poetic than the more linear and simple original. He described it as a «acid trip» where Jesus goes «into other realms». That is why the plot of this sequel is called by many the story of Jesus’ «descent into hell».

«Resurrection» will focus on the twenty-four hours of Jesus’ passion and the events that took place in the three days between his crucifixion and resurrection.

Although The Passion of the Christ» divided critics almost twenty years ago and to this day, it was an amazing story about the last days of Jesus. The movie was fascinating and terrifying. As a director, Gibson is known to have never shied away from violence in his films: «Passion of the Christ», «Braveheart» and «Apocalypto» are all quite violent.

Source: World of Reel

