Developers of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, SAND and others: Ukrainian pavilion returns to Gamescom 2024

At Gamescom 2024, the Ukrainian gaming industry will once again get its own pavilion. It will feature GSC Game World (developer of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2), Hologryph, other studios, publishers, and companies involved in game development.

Participants of Gamescom 2024 from Ukraine

Kava Gaming creates concept art, illustrations, character design, and eco-design. The company specializes in game development and outsourcing.

PlayToMax has been developing games for HTML5 for over 12 years. It specializes in cross-platform games and advertising. The studio creates games for customers and port games from other platforms to HTML5.

UGI Studio has a full cycle of game development and art production. The studio offers its clients game development, art production, VFX/ and animation.

Independent studio Twigames based in Kyiv, provides a full range of game development services, including programming, 2D/3D art, and design.

Company Hologryph from Lviv is known for such hits as Party Hard 2 and Secret Neighbor. She is currently working on SAND, a large PvPvE game where Space Ukrainians explore another planet.

GSC Game World — the developer of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.,«Kozakov» and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: The Heart of Chernobyl needs no introduction.

Also to be presented WMG International (adWMG), creators of programs for automatic monetization of mobile applications, web resources and CTV, which serve about 9 thousand websites and 10 thousand mobile applications, and QPMwhich represents strategic and operational management systems.

The pavilion was organized by the B2B conference Games Gathering, a platform for communication between game development professionals GDBAYand the studio VG Entertainment which is currently working on an AAA shooter based on its new IP. Gamescom 2024 will take place in Cologne, Germany, on August 21-25.

Source: organizers of the pavilion

