Diablo director Rod Ferguson is not against the game’s adaptation: «It could work»

Against the backdrop of the success of the Fallout series people are more likely to think about the adaptation of other games. Jennifer Young from the website Windows Central asked Rod Ferguson, the head of the Diablo franchise, whether it is possible to make the game a successful series on Netflix or Amazon Prime. He answered in the affirmative, and even enthusiastically, but apparently Blizzard has no concrete plans.

«Yeah, I definitely think it could work. One of the things that I really liked about Diablo as an IP is that it has very related themes, because it’s High Heaven versus Burning Hell, the idea of Good versus Evil. I wish I had something to tell you today. But right now it’s just an idea. You ask if I think it will work? I certainly do. One of the things that got me interested was the anime Cyberpunk [2077], which made me come back to Cyberpunk. There’s been a lot of great shows lately,» says Rod Ferguson.

Rumors of a Diablo movie adaptation appeared back in 2018, with of a hint on YouTube by Brandy Camel, the game’s community manager at the time. She said that Blizzard was developing several media projects around Diablo. This was even before it became known about Diablo 2: Resurected, Diablo Immortal, and Diablo 4. This was soon confirmed by Andy Cosby, the author of the Hellboy reboot, but the tweet was later deleted.

«I guess I can confirm that I am indeed in final negotiations to write and showcase a new Diablo animated series for Activision and Netflix. It’s very exciting and I hope it all works out».

This was the latest information about the film adaptation. As you can see now, the project did not start then.