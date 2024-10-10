Employee’s reservation may be canceled — government is reviewing conditions and has suspended the process

The Ukrainian government has partially suspended the reservation of employees. Only ministries can still identify critical enterprises, and unjustified reservations can be canceled.

The Ukrainian government’s decision of October 8 partially suspends the conditions for booking employees until November 15. In the meantime, only ministries will be able to designate enterprises as critical. The proposal came from Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk.

The Cabinet of Ministers has suspended the Criteria and Procedure for determining enterprises, institutions and organizations that are critical to the economy and life, as well as to the supply of the Armed Forces. The relevant provisions are contained in Government Resolution No. 76. Prior to the suspension, other central and regional executive authorities, Kyiv City State Administration, etc. could determine the criticality of enterprises. They have been instructed to refrain from making such decisions.

The government’s decision also provides for the cancellation of deferrals from mobilization in case of unjustified reservations.

The Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Defense are instructed to develop and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers a procedure for verifying the justification of decisions to recognize enterprises and organizations as critical. The procedure will contain a mechanism for reviewing such decisions.

The Kyiv City State Administration and regional administrations are to include heads or deputy heads of regional TCCs in the commissions for recognizing enterprises as critical Together with representatives of the TCC, they have to audit the previous decisions by November 15.

According to «Ekonomichna Pravda», citing a source in the Cabinet of Ministers, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is outraged by the reservation of 1.5 million people from mobilization in Ukraine, which triggered the decision.

Sources: The Page, «Economic truth», «Judicial and legal newspaper»