«Energoatom» will build a new NPP with a capacity of more than 4 GW

NNEGC «Energoatom» announced the revival of the Chyhyryn NPP construction project. The unfinished nuclear power plant near Chyhyryn, Cherkasy region, will receive four power units based on the American AP1000 technology with a capacity of 1.1 GW each.

The construction of Chyhyryn NPP and the city of nuclear scientists Orbita began during the Soviet era and was suspended in 1989. The plant is located near the Kremenchuk Reservoir. Orbita will also be completed together with the plant. The Chyhyryn City Council has already granted permission to develop a land management project to allocate land plots for use by «Energoatom», and has also provided more than 38 hectares for use by the power generation company.

«Energoatom intends to revive Orbita, making it one of the most modern towns like Netishyn, Yuzhnoukrainsk or Varash. Successful implementation of these plans is undoubtedly a significant investment in the post-war recovery and support of the state’s energy security. The introduction of innovative nuclear technologies will make Ukraine a leader in the field of nuclear energy with unique experience and its own technological solutions,» said Petro Kotin, CEO of NNEGC «Energoatom».

In addition, to strengthen energy security, a decision was made earlier to build Khmelnytskyi NPP Units 5 and 6 using American technology. AP1000 project developed by Westinghouse is a water-water reactor with two cooling circuits, improved use of passive safety measures and an emphasis on cost-effective construction and operation.

Source: NNEGC «Energoatom»