«Everything went wrong»: George Martin prepares a devastating critique of the series «House of the Dragon»

It seems that there are too many dragons in this house and not enough Martin.

George R.R. Martin, author of the «A Song of Ice and Fire» series of novels, which are the basis for the «Game of Thrones», plans to share his thoughts on the problems of the series «House of the Dragon».

In his blog, the writer reportedwho recently returned from a trip abroad. Because of this, he was unable to give his opinion on the second season of «A House of Dragons» — the prequel to «Game of Thrones», which ended in early August.

Martin hinted at his dissatisfaction with the series.

«I’m not looking forward to the posts I’ll have to write about everything that went wrong in the Dragon’s House… But I have to do it, and I will,» the author said.

Although the writer did not disclose the details of his criticism, his phrase «everything that went wrong» hardly indicates a positive attitude. For comparison, the IGN portal appreciated second season «House of the Dragon» 7 points out of 10. Reviewers said: «The second season of Dragon’s Den has some amazing components and great episodes, but is held back by a too-slow pace».

Previously, Martin has already pointed to an error in the «House of the Dragon», associated with the Targaryen coat of arms. He noticed that «someone had made a mistake in», because the dragon on the flag had four legs instead of two.

