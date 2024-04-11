Fallout series: what happens if you call the number on the screen

In the sixth episode of the Fallout series by Amazon Prime, viewers see a pre-war broadcast of Galaxy News hosted by Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins). The broadcast comes from the Vault-Tec Vault, where Howard is giving a tour. He describes the facility as «strong enough to withstand radiation and «red».

This is a news advertisement for those who might decide to buy a place in the Vault in case of a nuclear disaster. The anchor suggests that the viewer call Vault-Tec now, and the phone number appears on the screen.

Journalist PC Gamer Christopher Livingston decided that he didn’t want to die during the end of the world or turn into a googly, so he called the on-screen number. He was expecting to hear something related to the history of the Fallout world, but the easter egg was… not very legible.

It was this can be heard, by calling this number. We warn you not to make the sound too loud. It seems that something did not go as planned at Vault-Tec. Because the speaker was making a screaming noise that sounded like «AAAAA!». As you know from the Fallout games, Vaults are not very secure for the most part.