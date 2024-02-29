Faster than some SSDs: Samsung introduces 256GB microSD SD Express cards with 800MB/s and 1TB UHS-1 with V-NAND

Samsung introduced a new generation of microSD memory cards. The company has started testing the memory card microSD SD Express 256 GB card with a sequential read speed of up to 800 MB/s, and announced the start of mass production of 1 TB UHS-1 cards.

According to Samsung, the company is the first in the industry to introduce a new high-performance microSD card based on the SD Express interface. The development was the result of successful cooperation with a customer to create a customized product.

With its low-power design, embedded software, high performance optimization, and temperature management, the Samsung SD Express microSD card in a small form factor delivers performance equivalent to some SSDs. While most traditional UHS-1-based microSD cards are limited to 104MB/s read speeds, the SD Express has managed to boost this to 985MB/s, a speed that has not been commercially available until now.

With sequential read speeds of up to 800MB/s— 1.4 times faster than SATA SSDs (up to 560MB/s) and more than four times faster than traditional UHS-1 memory cards (up to 200MB/s), Samsung’s SD Express microSD card will help speed up applications on PCs and mobile devices. To ensure consistent performance and reliability in a small form factor, Dynamic Thermal Guard (DTG) technology maintains optimal temperature even during extended usage sessions.

1 TB UHS-1 microSD card with V-NAND

Samsung’s new 1TB microSD card features eight levels of 8th Generation V-NAND for a total capacity of 1TB, realizing performance previously only possible with SSDs. The new 1TB microSD card «passes the industry’s most rigorous testing» and is protected against water, extreme temperatures, drops, wear and tear, X-rays, and magnetic fields.

The claimed protection is valid only for the 1TB UHS-1 microSD card (not for the 256GB SD Express microSD card). It provides for a depth of immersion of 1 meter in salt water for up to 72 hours. Operating temperatures — -25℃ to 85℃), non-operating temperatures — -40℃ to 85℃. The card can withstand standard airport X-ray machines (up to 100 mGy). The magnetic field is equivalent to a powerful MRI scanner (up to 15,000 Gs). The product can withstand drops from a height of up to 5 m and up to 10,000 card changes.

A 256GB microSD SD Express card will be available for purchase later in 2024, and a 1TB microSD UHS-1 card will be released in the third quarter of this year.