Marvel announces two new «Avengers» films, the return of Robert Downey Jr. and directors The Russo Brothers

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel officially announced two new «Avengers» films. Robert Downey Jr. returns as Dr. Doom, and The Rousseau brothers will make films.

The directors of the films «Avengers: Infinity War» and «Avengers: Endgame» The Russo brothers will direct «Avengers: Doomsday» and «Avengers: Secret Wars». And as if that wasn’t enough, the studio has officially confirmed that Robert Downey Jr returns to the Marvel Universe as Doctor Doom (Victor von Doom). The movie «Avengers: Doomsday» will be released in May 2026, «Avengers: Secret Wars» — in May 2027.

The crowd at the «festival exploded» when it was confirmed that Robert Downey Jr, known in the MCU as «Iron Man» Tony Stark, would return to the franchise.

The reveal of Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as Dr. Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars! (but gotta imagine we meet in Fantastic Four first) #SDCC pic.twitter.com/maMooLWenN — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 28, 2024

The fifth «Avengers» movie was originally supposed to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously directed «Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings». However, Cretton declined because he wanted to focus on other MCU projects, including the sequel to «Shang-Chi». Michael Waldron also left the film’s screenwriting position. Stephen McFeely, who worked on «Captain America» and «Avengers: Infinity War».

«Avengers: Doomsday» was originally called «Kang Dynasty» when it was presented back at SDCC 2022. The movie changed dramatically after the actor Jonathan Majors has been fired from the MCU after his conviction in a domestic violence case last year.

Source: IGN