First real-world tests of Intel Core Ultra 7 258V Lunar Lake in ASUS Zenbook S14 laptop — better battery life, average performance

The first reviews and tests of laptops with the new Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake processors have appeared. Almost everyone studied the new platform on the example of ASUS Zenbook S14.

The first thing to note Tom’s Hardware — greater autonomy ASUS Zenbook S14 compared to previous generations. However, the increase is not so great, and the value is not a record. The laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, 72 Wh battery, 14″ 2880×1800 120 Hz touchscreen display and costing $1500 lasted about 14 hours without charging. Last year’s Zenbook 14 with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (Meteor Lake) «processor lasted» 12 hours and 21 minutes.

This is not a bad result, the Zenbook S14 left behind the Microsoft Surface Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor (12 hours and 17 minutes) and the ASUS Zenbook S16 with AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (11 hours and 35 minutes). However, Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon X Elite (19 hours 31 minutes) and Apple MacBook Air M3 (15 hours 3 minutes) came out on top. Interestingly, the Dell laptop has a smaller battery (55 Wh, but a display resolution of — 1080p).

The Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with four high-performance cores and four energy-efficient cores reaches a maximum frequency of 4.8 GHz and 3.7 GHz, respectively. Compared to the above laptops, the ASUS Zenbook S14 was the lowest performer when it scored the lowest in GeekBench. The only gain is slightly higher single-core performance compared to the Core Ultra 7 155H.

The laptop was the least efficient in video encoding using Handbrake. The Zenbook S14 took 8 minutes and 28 seconds to complete the test. This is about two minutes longer than with the MacBook Air (6:30) and Meteor Lake processor (6:17). The Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite in the Dell XPS 13 (9345) was the fastest with a result of 4 minutes and 47 seconds.

Website Notebookcheck tested the laptop in games. ASUS Zenbook S14 with Intel Arc 140V graphics built into the processor is not very impressive in standard mode and sometimes shows better results in performance mode. In most tests, the Radeon 890M in the latest AMD processors is in the lead.

More reviews and benchmarks can be found here: