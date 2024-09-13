First renders of Galaxy S25: what’s new in Samsung’s upcoming smartphone

A few days ago the first renders of Galaxy S25 Ultra appearedand now the same images have appeared for the regular Galaxy S25 model.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone is expected to be slightly smaller than its predecessor in all dimensions. Its dimensions will be 146.9×70.4×7.2 mm compared to 147×70.6×7.6 mm for the Galaxy S24.

In general, the Galaxy S25 will look very similar to the S24, but will have smaller bezels (if these renders are accurate) and camera rings on the back. It looks like the flat side edges will remain.

Galaxy S25 will use either its own Exynos chipset (most likely it will be labeled as Exynos 2500) or the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. There are conflicting reports about this. The processor will be complemented by 12 GB of RAM. The minimum storage capacity is still 128 GB, the same as last year. The battery capacity is also likely to remain unchanged at 4000 mAh.

According to the source of these renders, the official presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S25 family of smartphones is expected to take place during the week of January 13, 2025.

Source: gsmarena