Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra looks more like a Sony Xperia — renders show the flagship from all angles

An OnLeaks informant in cooperation with AndroidHeadlines has shown images of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from all sides. Previously only the front side could be seen.

The set of renders gives a clear idea of the shapes and proportions of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The images confirm Samsung’s move away from the right angles of its flagship. For the past few generations, the company has kept the rectangular shape of the phone’s design — now the corners are slightly rounded.

This shape caused users to complain about the inconvenience of carrying it in their pockets, etc. Despite its own persistence, Samsung seems to have listened to the opinion of the owners of its most expensive monoblock smartphone.

Otherwise, the design of the S25 Ultra follows the series. The edges are also straight, almost not rounded. This can also be uncomfortable, but Samsung follows the fashion trends that define, in particular, the Apple iPhone, which also has similar edges. However, the previous Ultra’s frame was still more rounded at the bottom. The Korean flagship has generally become more like Sony Xperia series, which, although not very popular on the market, has received favorable reviews for its design.

AndroidHeadlines believes that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will retain its 5000 mAh battery despite the reduced thickness. For some time now, fans have been rejoicing at the rumors of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in all variants of the flagship — Exynos chips are traditionally unpopular.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with ISOCELL JN3 sensor, 200MP H2 primary camera and 10MP 3x telephoto camera with IMX754 sensor for 3x telephoto. The S25 Ultra will be lighter than its predecessor, weighing just 219 g, down from 232 g. With smaller dimensions, it will retain the same screen size. The phone is expected to be released on January 13, 2025.

Source: Android Headlines