First trailer for Borderlands — premiere on August 9, 2024

After yesterday’s teaser, the full debut trailer for Borderlands has now been released, giving a good idea of what to expect.

The trailer shows Lilith played by Cate Blanchett, Roland (Kevin Hart), Claptrap (Jack Black), Tina Tina (Ariane Greenblatt), Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Krieg (Floriana Munteanu).

You can also see Edgar Ramirez as Devcalian Atlas, the founder and CEO of Atlas Corporation. This is the first time fans have heard Jack Black’s voice as Claptrap, which, as of recently, sounds like a digital version of Jack Black’s voice.

The movie Borderlands, directed by Eli Roth, is based on a series of video games developed by Gearbox. The trailer features a fight with alien monsters and recognizable Borderlands bandits during an adventure to find and protect a missing girl. The robot Claptrap finds time to take a big piss in front of the whole company.

Borderlands will be released in the US and the UK on August 9, 2024, and in Ukraine it may be a day earlier.

Source: IGN