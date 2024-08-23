Forget «Alien» and «Blade Runner»: Ridley Scott thinks «Gladiator II» — is the best movie of his career

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The director, known for «Blade Runner» and «Alien», said that the sequel to «Gladiator» surpassed all his previous works.

«This is the best movie I’ve ever made», — Scott said in an interview Empire. «One of the best, and I did make some good ones».

The sequel to «Gladiator» cost $300 million, but the first full trailer for the film was heavily criticized by viewers (in particular, for the use of rap against the backdrop of gladiatorial battles in ancient Rome) and collected a record number of dislikes on YouTube. Perhaps the director only wants to correct the pre-existing negative attitude to the upcoming film with his comments, or perhaps he has really prepared a surprise for the audience at the end of his almost 50-year career.

According to last year’s survey World Of Reel, more than 120 film critics have chosen Ridley Scott’s best films in the following order: «Alien», «Blade Runner», «Thelma and Louise», «The Martian» and «Gladiator».

«Gladiator II» continues the epic saga of power, revenge and intrigue set in ancient Rome. A few years ago, Lucius witnessed the murder of Maximus at the hands of his uncle, and now he himself is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home was destroyed by tyrant emperors. With the future of the empire at stake, Lucius must find the strength to forget the past and restore Rome and its people to their former glory.

Among the familiar faces from the original film is Connie Nielsen, who reprises her role as Lucila, the daughter of the late Marcus Aurelius. Her son, a grown man named Lucius, is played by Paul Mescal, and Pedro Pascal appears as Marcus Acacius — a Roman general who allegedly studied under Maximus (the protagonist of the original «Gladiator» played by Russell Crowe). Fred Hechinger (Emperor Caracalla) and Joseph Quinn (Emperor Getha) take on the roles of Rome’s new dictators. Denzel Washington plays the boastful ruler Macrinus.

«Gladiator II» will debut in Ukrainian cinemas on November 14.

