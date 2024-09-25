Free Astro Bot update — new levels, bots with Stellar Blade and Helldivers, leaderboards in the trailer

At PlayStation State of Play, developer Team Asobi confirmed that Astro Bot will receive a free update this fall with a wealth of content, including new levels and search bots.

Update Astro Bot will not have a specific release date yet. It will add five new levels of speed racing. Players will get ten new bots new bots related to PlayStation game hits like Stellar Blade and Helldivers.

Apart from the trailer content, the developers did not provide many details. New bots can be unlocked by defeating birds on speedrun levels. В official notification The developers also confirm that the new levels will have online leaderboards that will allow you to compete with friends or with Internet users.

Online competitions have a great potential to extend the longevity of Astro Bot. However, reviewers are already enthusiastic about the platformer.

