«Gladiator II» was rated «for adults» — due to violent and bloody scenes

Ridley Scott returns to Ancient Rome this fall with the sequel to the hit action movie «Gladiator».

Like its predecessor, «Gladiator II» was rated R which indicates that the movie will show scenes intended exclusively for an adult audience. In particular, it refers to violent and bloody shots with violence.

The sequel is closely related to the original film, as it tells the story of Lucila’s adult son and nephew, Emperor Commodus Lucius, who, like Maximus, is forced to appear in the Colosseum after his home is destroyed by modern tyrant rulers.

Lucius is played by Paul Mescal, while Connie Nielsen will reprise the role of Lucila. Pedro Pascal embodies the image of the Roman general Marcus Acacius (and, it seems, the main opponent in battle for Lucius), Fred Hechinger and Joseph Quinn play the new tyrant emperors, and Denzel Washington plays the boastful ruler Macrinus.

Earlier, Ridley Scott said that he believes «Gladiator II» his best moviedespite the fact that the director has many more hits to his credit, such as «Alien» or «Blade Runner». Perhaps Scott is trying to keep the audience’s attention in this way, as they have been somewhat disappointed with the first trailer of the movie where Jay Z’s rap suddenly started playing against the backdrop of the events in the Colosseum.

«Gladiator II» will debut in Ukrainian cinemas on November 14.

