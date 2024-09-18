God of War Ragnarök on PC: developers release release trailer and reveal new features

The Games section is published with the support of ?

In anticipation of the release of God of War Ragnarök on PC, the developers have released information about new game and accessibility features for the PC version of the popular action game, as well as presented an exciting release trailer.

Santa Monica Studio introduced two new features that will first appear in the PC version and later be added to the console version. The first one is — «Reduced Puzzle Hints» —, which allows players to hear less frequent tips from companions while solving puzzles. This option can be activated in the gameplay settings.

The second feature, — «Audio Description of Cinematic Scenes» —, is designed for players with visual impairments. It provides detailed audio accompaniment of visual events during cutscenes, supplementing dialogues with contextual information. To use this feature, you need to enable the corresponding option in the audio accessibility menu.

In honor of the game’s release on PC, Santa Monica Studio has prepared special notifications for streamers. They include animations of Kratos, Thor, Atreus, and Fenrir for various streaming events: new subscribers, donations, etc. The studio also released set for fans, which can be downloaded on the official website. It includes banners for social networks and wallpapers, including options for ultra-wide monitors.

God of War Ragnarök for PC — is the sequel to the epic Scandinavian saga developed by Santa Monica Studio in collaboration with Jetpack Interactive. The game begins with the onset of Fimbulwinter, when Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey through the Nine Worlds, searching for answers and trying to prevent Ragnarok. Players will encounter mythical creatures and gods, explore stunning landscapes, and take part in dynamic battles using Kratos’ legendary weapons.

God of War Ragnarök is coming to PC (Steam, Epic Games) tomorrow, September 19. It is worth noting that the game PlayStation Network account required.

