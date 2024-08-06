Growth of the tablet market: Apple and Samsung among the leaders, Xiaomi has the best growth rate

In the second quarter of 2024, the total number of tablet shipments worldwide amounted to 34.4 million units. This is 22.1% more than in the same period of the previous year. At present, the level of shipments is comparable to the values before the coronavirus pandemic. This is a clear sign that demand for tablets has now successfully recovered.

Apple is the leader of the tablet market, controlling more than a third of it. In the second quarter, the Cupertino-based company sold 12.3 million tablets, accounting for 35.8% of the market share. Launch of new 11-inch and 13-inch models iPad Air and iPad Pro helped Apple increase its market share globally. China was the only exception, as fierce competition from local brands Huawei and Xiaomi hurt the American company.

Samsung took the second place with 6.9 million shipments during the period, capturing a market share of 20.1%. Lenovo was in third place with 2.5 million shipments and a 7.3% market share. Huawei shipped 2.3 million tablets and took 6.8% of the market share due to strong demand for its latest MatePad series devices.

Xiaomi was the fifth leading tablet vendor with 2 million shipments and 5.8% market share. The Chinese company boasts the highest year-on-year growth of 94.7% with significant growth in several European markets.

Source: gsmarena