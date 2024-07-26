GTA 6 is under threat — SAG-AFTRA announces strike of game actors against artificial intelligence

The SAG-AFTRA trade union has announced a strike by game actors against the use of artificial intelligence. It may affect such releases as GTA 6 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The strike is aimed at studios that are working on using artificial intelligence to replace real voice actors. The list includes some of the largest companies: publishers Take 2 and Activision, as well as developers Insomniac and WB Games. This means that the strike could hit the GTA 6 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which are being prepared for release.

While voice and motion capture for these kinds of projects is sometimes done years in advance, there are games ahead that have yet to be announced. They may also be affected by the strike.

SAG-AFTRA acknowledges that the companies under strike were willing to compromise on 24 of the 25 demands. However, the last point that provoked it was the use of artificial intelligence. The union insists that AI protection is a necessary part of attracting actors to games.

«We will not agree to a contract that allows companies to abuse AI to the detriment of our members. When these companies are serious about offering an agreement that our members can live and work with, we will be ready to negotiate,» says SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher.

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ayrland expressed disappointment that no agreement was reached. He does not understand what exactly caused the break between the parties, despite the fact that most of the negotiations went well.

«Frankly, it’s stunning that these game studios haven’t learned anything since last year — that our members will demand fair treatment of artificial intelligence, and the public supports us in this».

On the SAG-AFTRA website, you can find out whose actors have gone on strike, although this will not help much with unannounced titles. Developers and publishers intending to work with SAG actors will have to sign new interim agreements approved by SAG-AFTRA that provide protection for the actors involved.

Sources: SAG-AFTRA, Dexerto