Hayao Miyazaki’s fantasy anime «The Boy and the Heron» was released on Netflix

Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning film «The Boy and the Heron» from today broadcast on Netflix.

The film takes place during World War II and focuses on the story of a boy named Mahito Maki, who, after losing his mother, moves with his father and his new wife from Tokyo as far away from the war as possible.

«In the countryside, Mahito meets an amazing heron who guides him to a fantasy world where the living and the dead meet».

«The Boy and the Heron» — this is Miyazaki’s first feature film in 10 years (previously it was said to be the last, but Studio Ghibli denied these rumors). The film won an award «Oscar» as Best Animated Feature Film і raised more than $167 million worldwide. For Hayao, this is his third statuette — in 2001, his film «Spirited Away» won in the animation category, and in 2014, Miyazaki himself received the director’s award.

Miyazaki wrote and directed «The Boy and the Heron» — as a semi-autobiographical story. Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi created the film’s score, and the English-language version of «The Boy and the Heron» voiced by Christian Bale, Florence Pugh and Robert Pattinson.

As a reminder, as part of the new deal, Netflix 22 Studio Ghibli films are to appear on the streaming serviceIn addition to «The Boy and the Heron», you can also watch «Spirited Away», «Princess Mononoke», «My Neighbor Totoro» and others.