«I blame Facebook»: the screenwriter talks about the movie «The Social Network 2»

14 years after the release of the film about the creation of Facebook «The Social Network» by David Fincher, the film’s screenwriter Aaron Sorkin spoke about his work on the sequel.

Sorkin touched upon the movie’s theme in a Spotify podcast The Town with Matthew BelloniThe story may focus on the platform’s influence in the political situation. In particular, the writer wants to write about the role of the social network in the events of January 6, 2021, when radical protesters stormed the Capitol.

«Yes, I will write about it. I blame Facebook for January 6th,» Sorkin said when asked how social media has affected democracy in recent years.

When asked what the charges were, the screenwriter replied: «You will need to buy a movie ticket». When asked if it was really going to be a movie, he replied: «I’m trying».

«Facebook, among other things, has adjusted its algorithm to promote material that separates people as much as possible. Because it increases engagement. That’s what will lead you to what they call in the corridors of Facebook endless scrolling. … If Mark Zuckerberg woke up tomorrow morning and realized that you can’t buy anything for $120 billion that you can’t buy for $120 billion «What if I make a little less money? I’ll adjust».

Sources close to Sorkin said that he is indeed working on a scenario close to «Social Network». However, they emphasize that it is too early to say anything concrete.

«The Social Network» was a huge success, receiving eight Oscar nominations and winning three of them, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Sorkin. The film stars Jesse Eisenberg as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin, Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker, and Armie Hammer as Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Source: IGN