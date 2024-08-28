«I saw Grog for the first time the other day»: Sigourney Weaver is officially on the Star Wars team and working on a movie based on «Mandalorian»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The actress has officially confirmed rumors of joining the Star Wars universe as one of the leading characters in the upcoming feature film «Mandalorian and Grog».

In general, almost nothing is known about the movie, except that Pedro Pascal and Steve Bloom (and now Sigourney Weaver) will be among the cast. The creators also revealed first shots at the D23 event and announced «a completely new story».

In an interview with Deadline The actress said that she was already working on the project and recently «met Grog» for the first time, but without giving any details. Weaver plans to finish filming by the end of the year.

Sigourney Weaver — a legendary «acquisition» for Disney, given her science fiction background and roles in such iconic films as «Alien» and «Avatar». It’s surprising that she hasn’t been a part of Star Wars before, but she’s certainly a perfect fit for the franchise.

Viewers in general positively perceived the series «Mandalorian» (which is not the case with the latter, canceled after the first season, the series «Acolyte»), which was released on Disney+ in three seasons — the development of the fourth season, which will be related to the events of «Ahsoka» and other series of the «Star Wars» universe, is currently underway.

As for the movie «The Mandalorian and Grog», it will take place after the fall of the Galactic Empire in the movie «Star Wars: Return of the Jedi». The film is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni and is tentatively scheduled to premiere on May 22, 2026.

In general, the «Star Wars» franchise has not released a movie since 2019, since the debut of «Skywalker. Rogue One, and is now notorious for canceling several interesting projects. We hope that the fate of «Mandalorian and Grog» will be different, given Weaver’s comments about the start of work on the movie.

