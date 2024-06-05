Imagine Dragons vocalist Dan Reynolds said Washington Post, that he postponed concerts because he was busy playing League Of Legends. Reynolds confirmed that the musicians were late to the stage because they were playing League of Legends. This online multiplayer game penalizes players if they leave while the game is still in progress.

«League of Legends definitely struck me as challenging. You play against other people, but it’s not like Call Of Duty, where some 12-year-old boy with a sniper rifle will dominate you every time. There’s a meta-thinking and a macro-strategy, but the most skilled team won’t always be the one that wins. That’s good because I’m 37, so my muscles aren’t what they used to be», — said earlier for NME guitarist Wayne Sermon.

In 2014, Imagine Dragons performed the Legend Of Zelda song together with iconic Nintendo composer Koji Kondo at the first Game Awards. «I was more excited about that than when we played in front of [Paul] McCartney,» Reynolds said. Imagine Dragons’ music was also used in trailers for Nintendo Switch, and the band wrote tracks for Starfield and League Of Legends