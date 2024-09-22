«In the Lost Lands» — a first look at the film adaptation of George Martin’s dark fantasy with «the Witch» Milla Jovovich

«In the Lost Lands» based on the story of the same name by the creator of «Game of Thrones» George Martin in the dark fantasy genre.

«The plot centers on the powerful witch Alice, who, together with her guide Boyce, goes to the ghostly desert of the Lost Lands on the orders of the Queen, where she comes into conflict with demons and humans».

Milla Jovovich takes on the role of Alice, reunited on set with her husband, «Resident Evil» director Paul Anderson, while Dave Batista will play the witch’s guide.

The script for «In the Lost Lands» was adapted by Constantin Werner and Anderson himself. The director notes that the film will have a «unique visual style and narrative, using cutting-edge technology to bring the story to the big screen».

«In the Lost Lands» is expected to debut in theaters in 2025.

The cinematic universe of George Martin is getting bigger and bigger (although «In the Lost Lands» does not belong to the universe of the hit «Game of Thrones»). The next seasons of «Dragons’ Den» are currently in development, completed filming «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms», spelled script for the series about Aegon «The Conqueror» Targaryen and previously canceled «10,000 ships».

Earlier, the writer stated that this year he did not have enough time to work on the book «Winds of Winter» (the sixth novel in the series «A Song of Ice and Fire)» specifically due to excessive involvement in television projects.

Source: Deadline, Collider